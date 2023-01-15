ADVERTISEMENT

‘Industrial, green zones will be removed from the master plan’

January 15, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - KAMAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

In a twist to the ongoing agitation of farmers against the proposed master plan of the district headquarters town, BRS leader N. Venugopal Rao and Municipal vice-chairperson Indupriya Chandra Shekar Reddy has assured the farmers that the industrial zone and green zone would be removed from the master plan. They said a resolution would be passed in the Municipal Council in this regard and asked farmers not to worry.

Mr.Venugopal Rao and Ms.Indupriya Reddye met farmers at Old Rajampet, Lingapur, Adloor and Tekriyal separately and held discussions with them. “All your objections would be considered and a resolution would be passed accordingly in the Council. Industrial and green zones would not be established on agricultural lands where two crops are being grown. Even Government Whip and MLA G. Govardhan has assured that the master plan will be changed,” they told the farmers.

Urdu Academy chairman Muzibuddin, Councillors K. Srinivas, Suguna, Krishnaji Rao, K. Swamy, Shankar Rao, G. Rani Mahesh, BRS leaders G. Chandra Shekar Reddy, Ram Reddy and Narsi Reddy also participated in these meetings.

