Industrial consumers want improved power outage info

Interaction held as part of ease of doing business initiative

Improved billing and outage information services were some of the suggestions made by industrial category energy consumers at a meeting held here on Friday by Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) with industrialists and entrepreneurs as part of the ease of doing business.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy chaired the meeting and interacted with the industrial category consumers. Mr. Raghuma Reddy made a power point presentation on various online services being offered by the Discom.

He explained that consumers could get information on sanction of new connections, status of application, tracking of complaints, information on power supply interruptions, billing and others on their website www.tssourthernpower.com

In response to information about problems, if any, being faced by the industrial category consumers, some of the entrepreneurs stated that an improved billing information system, particularly about updated payments, was required as the payments made by them after the due date were not getting reflected immediately in the billing system. They also suggested improved outage information system some of them were not getting the messages in advance.