Induction training for third batch of jail warders begins in Hyderabad

February 22, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The basic induction training programme for the third batch of jail warders, with 85 recruits, was inaugurated by Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra on Thursday.

The training will be held at State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA), a facility with conference halls, a library, a computer lab, a dispensary, a gym, hostels, guest houses, a kitchen and a parade ground.

The training will last for nine months—seven months of basic induction training and two months of practical training at various prisons in Telangana. Among the 146 warders notified to the Police Recruitment Board, 85, including 78 men and 7 women, have reported for training so far.

Congratulating all the recruits, the D-G stressed the need for dedication, professionalism and empathy in their interactions with inmates. “Prisons are not merely walls and buildings to confine the inmates. These are correctional and reformation centres for their rehabilitation and reintegration into the society,” she said.

After the formation of Telangana, the SICA provided basic induction training for two batches of warders. In the first batch in 2020, 153 warders, including 133 men and 20 women, were given the training. “The SICA has provided basic induction training to the Warders of Delhi Prisons Department. The then Prisons D-G of Delhi had sent 132 warders in 2022-2023 for training,” said Ms. Soumya.