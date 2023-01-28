Indrakaran Reddy visits Nanded ahead of KCR’s public meeting on Feb. 5

January 28, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, on Saturday, visited Kinwat and nearby places in Nanded district of Maharashtra to supervise the preparation for the February 5 public meeting to be addressed by BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr. Reddy, who is from the adjoining Nirmal in Adilabad district, also held preparatory meetings with BRS supporters at Apparaopet, Shivani, Islapur, Himayatnagar and Bhokar in Kinwat, Himayatnagar and Bhokar Talukas. Speaking at Apparaopet, he said that BRS would emerge as a major political force and become a compass to give proper direction to the people of the country.

He visited several places in Nanded district as part of BRS expansion in Maharashtra. The BRS chief would visit the Gurudwara there before addressing the public meeting.

In an attempt to strike a chord with the people of Maharashtra, Mr. Reddy said, “We were together in one State (Hyderabad) in the past and good relations continue between people even after their areas went into Maharashtra and Telangana. People have blood relations and have strong bond on either side”.

He explained to the people that KCR had formed BRS with an objective to extend welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana to elsewhere in the country. People across the country are watching the schemes being implemented in Telangana and seeking such welfare and development in their areas too, he said.

The Minister said that people in different parts of the country were willing to join hands with BRS, which was an indication of the party’s growing importance.

Earlier, he inaugurated a TSRTC bus from Nirmal to Apparaopet with night halt in the village. He stated that several people from Apparaopet frequently visit Nirmal for their various needs, including commercial activities and education.