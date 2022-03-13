Indore - Gondia - Hyderabad flight launched

The Indore - Gondia - Hyderabad flight of flybig, a new airline that commenced operations last year, was launched virtually by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday.

The launch was held at Indore with water cannon salute to the incoming flight and repeated at Gondia before reaching Hyderabad. It will take off from Hyderabad on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, flybig chairman and managing director Sanjay Mandavia and several State government officials and representatives of aviation industry were present.

In his virtual address, Mr. Scindia expressed happiness that the clean city of Indore was progressing well and that its air traffic movement had increased by 50 per cent.

A release of flybig said it was a scheduled commuter airline operating under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagarik) regional connectivity scheme. It commenced its commercial operations on January 3 last year.