Indonesians visited several mosques during their stay two-day stay in Karimnagar

The 10 Indonesians who camped in Karimnagar town for two days before being isolated after suspected COVID-19 infection had visited several mosques and madrasas in various parts of Karimnagar town on March 14 and 15. They also participated in preaching with the support of a guide and translators.

First, the Karimnagar Commissionerate of Police had shifted the Indonesians to the Government Hospital’s isolation ward in Karimnagar town on March 16 and later to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. After tests on March 17, it was confirmed that one of them had tested positive. On Wednesday (March 18), seven other Indonesians tested positive.

Eight persons shifted to Gandhi Hospital

Medical teams, with the support of local police immediately shifted around eight persons from Mukarampura locality, including a special branch police constable to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday night following their close movement with the foreigners during their two-day stay.

Following the spurt of the virus in Mukarampura area where the Indonesians stayed in a mosque, the police swung into action and began collecting information pertaining to their visits to various locations in the town. During preliminary inquiries it was found that the Indonesians have split into groups and visited mosques in Salehnagar (Rekurthi), Hussainpura, Khanpura and Kharkhanagadda, and madrasas. They also conducted prayers and delivered speeches.

Visitors toured several locations

Besides, the Indonesians were provided accommodation in a private guest house in Bahupeta village on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. Police officials were shocked to find the Indonesians touring several locations in the town with the support of locals.

Police officials said they had taken measures and quarantined some of the people according to their own convenience to avoid the virus spreading. “In the wake of the seriousness of the spurt of the virus, we cannot disclose some of the initiatives taken up jointly by the police and revenue officials. We are quarantining the suspected persons in their homes,” they maintained.

Sources also said they were analysing the CCTV footage to track the movement of the Indonesians in various parts of the town, and the locals, who moved with them. Police said the Indonesians had dined at a popular restaurant in Karimnagar town and had breakfast and tea at a tiffin centre opposite the Collectorate.