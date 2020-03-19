Telangana

Indonesian co-passenger shifted to Gandhi

Information on his contacts being followed up

An Army jawan who travelled in train from Jammu to New Delhi to Ramagundam in the same train in which 12 Indonesians travelled has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday on suspicion of being COVID-19 positive. While the Indonesians alighted at Ramagundam and went to Karimnagar from there, the jawan is reported to have alighted at Ramagundam and from there reached his village in Dubbak mandal.

However, it was not clear on how many persons he came in contact with. Officials are still in the process of getting information.

