Indonesian co-passenger shifted to Gandhi

An Army jawan who travelled in train from Jammu to New Delhi to Ramagundam in the same train in which 12 Indonesians travelled has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday on suspicion of being COVID-19 positive. While the Indonesians alighted at Ramagundam and went to Karimnagar from there, the jawan is reported to have alighted at Ramagundam and from there reached his village in Dubbak mandal.
However, it was not clear on how many persons he came in contact with. Officials are still in the process of getting information.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.