Individuals, NGOs gather, deliver relief for Turkey quake

February 14, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Hyderabad

For the past few days, the Consulate General of Turkey in Hyderabad was abuzz with activity. The earthquake in Turkey and the ensuring loss of lives led scores of concerned individuals and members of civil society to converge at its gates in cars and commercial vehicles and other modes of transport to deliver relief material which that was required for the affected.

As time passed, and information pertaining to the tragedy spread, primarily through social media and internet-enabled messaging services, the response was overwhelming. The relief material began spilling over onto pavements near the Consulate. So much so that arrangements for extra space had to be made at the plot of land adjacent to the Consulate.

People were seen unloading blankets, diapers and clothes, among other items, packed in labelled boxes well into the night.

“As a group of friends, we pooled in funds and bought blankets which were on the list of items that were required. We donated it to the Consulate. An earthquake of such magnitude caused immense suffering and should not be ignored,” said a woman donor who wished to remain anonymous.

NGOs too were raising funds. “We went to the Consulate on February 11 and there was a massive crowd. There were both donors and volunteers there. Later, we made the donation,” said M A Sayeed, a techie who heads the Telangana chapter of the Association of Muslim Professionals, an organisation which raised funds for the cause. “There were other people unconnected with any organisation working as volunteers,” he said.

“We were working to provide volunteers for sorting the relief material even at the airport,” social activist Khalida Parveen said. There were other volunteers there too.

Given the deluge of material, and the paucity of storage space, the Consulate has requested people to stop sending relief in kind. Instead, monetary donations can be made in the specified bank account, the Consulate stated.