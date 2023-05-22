ADVERTISEMENT

Indiscipline will not be tolerated: Thakre

May 22, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) State in-charge Manikrao Thakre made it clear that indiscipline within the party would not be tolerated and serious action would be initiated against those responsible for any loss to the party.

Participating in the extended meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) presided over by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy here on Monday, Mr. Manikrao Thakre said that repeating Karnataka results in Telangana was possible if confidence was created among the public in the party. “Explain to people the hidden friendship between BJP and BRS and how they are sailing together. Intensify fighting on issues pertaining to public. Get ready for elections. Remove those from party positions if they are not performing well. They will be kept aside. Those working hard will get party nomination in elections,” said Mr. Thakre adding that based on surveys ticket would be allotted but not depending on equations with leaders.

