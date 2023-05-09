Indira Park to be developed to international standards

May 09, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A proposal to develop and redesign Indira Park to match international standards is being actively pursued by the GHMC authorities, upon instructions from the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao.

Officials from GHMC informed that a consultant is appointed for the same, who has come up with various concepts to give a shape to the proposal.

Introduction of a cycling track, in addition to re-laying of the walking paths, is part of the planned development. Canopy walk whereby the visitors may enjoy themselves by taking an elevated walk amid the tree canopies is one more feature being proposed in the concept note.

The existing pond, which has water inlet from the Hussainsagar, will be kept at the same location, and treated water from the sewage treatment plant will be pumped into the water body. A walk deck is being proposed near the pond.

No trees will be felled as part of the development proposal, an official informed.

“Indira Park is the most spacious park and lung space we have under GHMC’s maintenance in the city. The government intends to make it part of the tourism circuit together with the Hussainsagar, Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg, Ambedkar Statue, Martyrs’ Memorial, and several other attractions in the vicinity,” the official shared.

Initially spreading over 76 acres, Indira Park was first opened to the public in 1978, after three years under development. It has decades old trees, and thriving biodiversity, serving as a walkers’ haven by virtue of being the largest lung space in the vicinity.

An artificial pond created amid the park with boating facilities draws water from the pipeline laid from the Hussainsagar to Mohini Cheruvu in Osmania University. As the lake became a repository of the city’s sewage and polluted water, the pond too fell into disuse eventually.

Over the years, the park space has shrunk owing to encroachments, and creation of various amenities and public utilities. The most recent such diversion was for the VST-Indira Park flyover under construction by GHMC. With around 50-60 acres of spread left, it is still one of the largest parks in the city.