Indira Gandhi’s legacy is a source of inspiration for Indiramma Rajyam: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

The rich legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, an embodiment of women power and leadership, continues to inspire the Congress government to implement pioneering welfare schemes for the empowerment of women in Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said.

“We renew our commitment to work with unwavering resolve to make women economically self-reliant and entrepreneurs,” he said while addressing a public meeting held as part of ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’ coinciding with Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary in Warangal on Tuesday evening.

Mr Vikramarka, who holds the portfolios of Finance and Energy, said the Congress government is all set to implement another path-breaking initiative to establish solar power plants under the aegis of the Indira Mahila Shakti women self-help groups to generate around 4,000 MW solar power.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said Indira Gandhi was a source of eternal inspiration and remembered ever for implementing land reforms and poverty alleviation programmes. “The Congress government draws inspiration from her visionary leadership and commitment for the welfare of poor and underprivileged sections and inclusive development,” he said.

The presence of two women ministers, two women Collectors and a woman Mayor, among other women officials and leaders, in this convention is a testimony to the women power, he noted.

Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, D Anasuya (Seethakka), Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and others spoke.

Later, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy formally handed over cheques worth ₹21,446 crore to the members of women self-help groups towards interest-free loans under the bank linkage programme.

