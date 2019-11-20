Indira Gandhi remembered

Congress cadre led by District Congress Committee president Manala Mohan Reddy, here on Tuesday, paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her 103rd birth anniversary by garlanding her statue and portrait. They observed a two-minute silence in her memory.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohan Reddy said that Indira Gandhi was a great visionary leader and made efforts to alleviate poverty by nationalising banks, launched 20-point programme and several other welfare schemes. Her ‘Gareebi Hatao’ slogan helped combat poverty, he said and added that the nation became strong during her reign with the nuclear test at Pokhran.

Among those who attended the meeting at Congress Bhavan included the former DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan, Anthireddy Raji Reddy, Sekhar Goud, Panchareddy Charan, Usha Rani and Vijayalaxmi. In Kamareddy at the party office the party cadres led by DCC president K. Srinivas paid tributes to Indira Gandhi.