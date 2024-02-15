ADVERTISEMENT

Indira Gandhi gave ST status to Banjaras: Revanth Reddy

February 15, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Chief Minister sought support of Banjaras in Parliament elections

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, former minister K. Jana Reddy and adviser to government Shabbir Ali at the Sant Sevalal birth celebrations at the Banjara Bhavan.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi included Banjaras in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list in 1976 lifting them out of poverty providing them with immense economical and political opportunities.

Mr. Reddy, who participated in the 285th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj at Banjara Bhavan on Thursday, sought the support of Banjaras in the Parliament elections and also their constructive role in the State’s development. He also said that AICC leader Sonia Gandhi should be credited with allocating funds proportionately to them in the UPA governments.

The Chief Minister said the role of Lambadas (Banjaras) in fighting against the ‘feudal’ rule of the previous government was laudable. Now Congress has formed a people’s government and this pro-poor regime should be supported. He said the government has announced Sevalal’s birth anniversary as an optional holiday and ₹2 crore were released to celebrate the birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister assured that the government will take the responsibility of building schools in all tandas apart from laying BT roads and constructing Panchayat buildings.

KTR at Telangana Bhavan

Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K.T. Rama Rao participated in the 285th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Sri Sevalal Maharaj held at the Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters on Thursday.

