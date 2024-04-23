Indira Gandhi defeated Pakistan and Vajpayee called her “Maa Durga”: Jagga Reddy

April 23, 2024 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

If containing Pakistan is the yardstick for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seek votes, the actual credit should go to Indira Gandhi (former Prime Minister) who not only defeated Pakistan but also divided that country earning the sobriquet of ‘Maa Durga’.

“It was none other than the BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee who described Indira Gandhi as ‘Maa Durga’ after the Indian army defeated the Pakistan army to create Bangladesh. The youngsters of the country should know the history rather than blindly believing the fake news peddled by the BJP,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jagga Reddy at a press conference held in Hyderabad.

The contributions of Indira Gandhi, whose iron-will ensured that the country defeated the sinister designs of a hostile neighbour, need to be taught to this generation that is blindly pulled into the ‘fake news’ factory of the present BJP, he said.

Mr. Reddy said that while Indira Gandhi established defence research and production institutions in the country, the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi is selling them to his friends and still they have the gumption to target the Gandhi family. Indira Gandhi went to jail during the Independence movement and none of the BJP leaders or their ideologues served jail terms.

The Congress governments headed by Indira Gandhi and her father Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru established BHEL, IDPL, HAL, HMT, BDL, HCL, ECIL, DRDL among others and all that the BJP doing was privatising them. It is time the younger generation swayed by the fake news factories of the BJP realise the enormous contribution of the Congress governments, he said.

KCR should be indebted to Congress

Mr. Jagga Reddy said BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao too was belittling Indira Gandhi and her rule forgetting that the Ordinance Factory in his native Medak district was established by her. “Could KCR become the Chief Minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh?” he asked and said KCR should be forever indebted to the Congress for creating Telangana and paving way for him to become the Chief Minister.