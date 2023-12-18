ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo soars to the top as Hyderabad’s most punctual carrier in November

December 18, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

In November’s On-Time Performance (OTP) evaluation of Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Indigo Airlines emerged as the most punctual carrier, boasting an OTP of 83.7%, according to the latest report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The report analysed the on-time performance of four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Akasa Air secured the second position in Hyderabad with an OTP of 79.3%, closely followed by AIX Connect at 77.8%, while Vistara Airlines achieved a commendable OTP of 74.4%. Air India claimed the fifth spot with an OTP of 68.2%, Alliance Air followed at 65.6%, and SpiceJet concluded the list with an OTP of 52.1%.

When considering OTP across all four airports, Akasa Air led the rankings with an OTP of 78.2%. IndiGo secured the second position with an OTP of 77.5%, Vistara followed closely with 72.8%, and AIX Connect achieved an OTP of 69.7%. Alliance Air maintained an OTP of 66.1%, Air India recorded 62.5%, and SpiceJet registered the lowest OTP at 41.8%.

Examining individual airline OTPs, Air India demonstrated superiority in Bangalore with an OTP of 69.2%, followed by Hyderabad (68.2%), Delhi (66.6%), and Mumbai (53.2%). Alliance Air led in Bangalore with an OTP of 73.6%, followed by Delhi (69.3%), Hyderabad (65.6%), and Mumbai (42.7%). SpiceJet took the lead in Hyderabad with an OTP of 52.1%, followed by Bangalore (47.2%), Delhi (41%), and Mumbai (32.3%). IndiGo claimed the top spot in Bangalore with an impressive OTP of 89.6%, followed by Hyderabad (83.7%), Delhi (81.6%), and Mumbai (53.1%).

Vistara secured the lead in Delhi with an OTP of 82.2%, followed by Bangalore (80.1%), Hyderabad (74.4%), and Mumbai (58%). AIX Connect emerged as the leader in Hyderabad with an OTP of 77.7%, followed by Bangalore (76.3%), Delhi (69%), and Mumbai (36.3%). Akasa Air dominated in Bangalore with an exceptional OTP of 91.3%, followed by Hyderabad (79.3%), Delhi (75.7%), and Mumbai (67.1%).

