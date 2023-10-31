ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo resumes Hyderabad-Maldives flights as demand soars

October 31, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The service began on Tuesday (October 31). | Photo Credit: File photo

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has announced the resumption of flights by IndiGo Airlines connecting Hyderabad to the Maldives. The service began on Tuesday (October 31).

Recognising the rising number of leisure travellers opting the Maldives as their destination, IndiGo Airlines will operate three non-stop flights a week, departing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Hyderabad.

IndiGo flight 6E-1797 will take off from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 12.40 p.m. and touch down at Male’s Velana International Airport at 2.50 p.m.. For the return journey, flight 6E-1798 will depart from Male at 3.55 p.m. and reach the Hyderabad airport at 6.45 p.m..

