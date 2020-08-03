IndiGo pilot killed in car crash near Hyderabad airport

A pilot with IndiGo airlines was killed and the driver seriously injured when the car they were travelling in rammed a ‘slow-moving’ container truck on the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Himayat Sagar here in the early hours of August 3.
Rajender Nagar police of Cyberabad Commissionerate, who rushed to the crash scene said that the accident took place around 5 a.m. and death was instant for pilot Preet Mahender Singh, a resident of IT Corridor.
Mr. Singh was on his way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad from Gachibowli in a taxi to attend duty.
“After crossing Himayat Sagar, the taxi driver, Shiva Shanker, could not estimate the speed of the container truck moving in the same direction and crashed into it from behind,” Rajendra Nagar Inspector G. Suresh said.
He said that Mr. Singh, who was sitting beside the driver, suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.
A case under Section 304-A ( causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a probe is on.
The victim’s body was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Mr. Shanker is battling for life at a corporate hospital at Gachibowli.
