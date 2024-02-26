GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IndiGo commences daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Bangkok

February 26, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Budget airline IndiGo on Monday inaugurated its daily direct flights from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. This new route marks a milestone as IndiGo becomes the first Indian carrier to establish direct connectivity between Hyderabad and the capital city of Thailand, according to a release by the airline.

The inaugural flight, an Airbus A320 neo aircraft with flight number 6E 1067, took off from Hyderabad at 3:50 a.m. (local time) and landed in Bangkok at 8:40 a.m (local time). The release said the daily flight schedule includes 6E 1067 departing from Hyderabad at 3.55 a.m. and arriving in Bangkok at 9.05 a.m. The return flight, 6E 1068, departs from Bangkok at 10.05 a.m. and arrives in Hyderabad at 12.05 p.m.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, said: “With the addition of these flights, Hyderabad will be the sixth Indian city with a direct connection to Bangkok on IndiGo. Over the last year, IndiGo has connected Hyderabad with six new international cities, raising the overall count to 13 international destinations.”

