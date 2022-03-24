Indigenously-developed ICU ventilator inaugurated 

Smart IoT-based and indigenously-developed ICU ventilator “Jeevan Lite” was inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Indian Institute of Technology - Hyderabad, (IIT-H) on Thursday.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a huge demand for ventilators, as infected patients, especially those who suffer from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), are in dire need of this life support system to aid their respiratory functions.

Aerobiosys Innovations Private Limited was co-founded in 2019 by two young Biodesign Innovation fellows of the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), IIT-H. This Hyderabad-based start-up has come up with Jeevan Lite.

“IIT-H is a hub of innovation with entrepreneurship as its core. Though it is just 13 years old, it has more than 100 start-ups, over 200 patents, some of them earning more than ₹100 crore already, and gave jobs to more than 800 people,” said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

The ventilator was inaugurated by the Governor in the presence of Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, BoG, IIT-H, and Prof. Murty.

Congratulating IIT-H and Aerobiosys team for achieving this milestone, Dr. Satheesh Reddy said: “We will extend all the required support to IIT-H to be a world-class institute for Innovation in Technology.”

Dr. Soundararajan, chief guest of the event, said, “IIT-H tries to support innovation like Jeevan Lite to improve healthcare facilities for public. This aligns with our dream of a self-reliant India.”