Indifference, apathy on a quiet polling day in the city

The city looked as if its roads and streets were emptied into its homes on Monday, the polling day, in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Malkajgiri parliamentary constituencies, and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency.

Small, motley crowds were seen in queues at the polling stations, and huddled around the desks of the political parties stationed 200 metres away from the polling stations and voter assistance booths set up just outside.

Senior citizens who are unable to walk on their own were being brought on wheelchairs into the polling stations by volunteers, some of them frantically surrounded by the shutterbugs aiming for a good shot.

“I have never been photographed so much in my life,” chuckled Rajendra Prasad, an aged voter who arrived at his polling station in the sprawling campus of AV College, Domalguda. He was one among the several senior citizens who exercised their franchise before 10 a.m., for fear of the rising Sun. A few of them were seen having their breakfast and taking medicines right inside the campus after casting their vote.

Families along with children arrived together, and waited for their turn outside, as children were denied entry. There was high police presence near all polling stations, especially in high density areas.

Voter assistance booths at several polling stations hardly had crowds, while a few others bustled with enquiries.

In localities such as Addagutta and Tukaram Gate where the polling percentage is generally high, booth level officers struggled to find names on the electoral list, despite their job simplified by the QR codes on the voter id cards.

There were a few instances where the voters had to return unable to find their names.

“I was issued voter card three years ago, and I voted in 2023 Assembly polls too. Now, they are unable to find my name in the list even with the scanner. They advised me to go to the polling station I had voted last time,” shared Archana Erupula, a voter in Nandan Nagar.

Snags in the electronic voting machines delayed polling at a few locations at Uppal, Malkajgiri, Jawaharnagar, Jubilee Hills and others.

“We came early, and waited for one hour, but are unable to vote due to dysfunctional EVM in our booth. They asked us to come back after an hour,” said Niranjan Reddy, a voter in Habsiguda.

While the BJP candidate for Hyderabad, Kompella Madhavi Latha raised alarm about veiled women’s identities not being verified in Old City, other areas in the city were no exception. Polling staff rarely asked women to remove their niqab so that they can verify the identity.

“We were not given hard and fast instructions to verify every veiled woman’s identity. We were told to ask them, when we had a doubt,” an election officer said under the condition of anonymity.

At polling stations with sufficient space, selfie stands were set up, where first time voters and families vied to click pictures.

ASHA workers too set up counters at the polling stations with emergency medical kits and oral rehydration sachets. However, no untoward incidents were reported.

A statement from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) informed that there were issues with EVMs at a few locations at the time of mock polling, which were addressed right away.

