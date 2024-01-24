India’s second VLF communication station to come up in Telangana

January 24, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a significant development, the State government has transferred 1,174 hectares of forest land under the Damagudem Reserve Forest near Pudur village in Vikarabad district to the Indian Navy to set up India’s second Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station.

The Navy had been in discussions with the State government since 2010, but the allocation of land faced delays under the previous governments. With the proactive efforts of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, hurdles hindering the project were successfully overcome. Commodore Karthik Shankar, Circle DEO Rohit Bhupathi, and Captain Sandeep Das met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, where an agreement was signed for the transfer of 1,174 hectares of forest land under Damagudem Reserve Forest to the Indian Navy here on Wednesday.

The Union Forest and Environment Department approved the Navy’s proposals in 2014. Campa funds of ₹133.54 crore were allocated for the transfer of forest land, and the Navy contributed ₹18.56 crore for land conservation measures. Despite opposition from Damagudem Forest Protection Force, the court granted approval with conditions set by the government.

The proposed forest area includes a temple, and the Navy has agreed to accommodate this cultural site. Additionally, plans for the naval station include the development of a township with amenities such as schools, hospitals, banks, and markets. The naval unit is expected to house approximately 600 naval personnel and civilians, providing homes for around 2,500 to 3,000 people. To ensure environmental sustainability, extensive planting initiatives will be implemented to preserve biodiversity and ecological balance in the region.

As part of the project, a 27-km road will be constructed around Damagudam Reserve Forest (RF). The new VLF centre is slated for completion in 2027, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy’s communication. The Navy has chosen Telangana as a strategic location for its second Very Low Frequency (VLF) communication station. VLF communication is crucial for naval operations as it facilitates communication with ships and submarines.

This marks the second VLF station in the country, with the first being the INS Kattabomman Radar Station at Vijayanarayanam in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, operational since 1990. The Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam had identified Telangana as an ideal location for a second radar station several years ago.