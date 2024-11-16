 />
India’s future lies in innovation, critical thinking: KU V-C

Published - November 16, 2024 06:17 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
KU V-C K. Pratap Reddy addressing students of KITSW on Saturday.

Vice-chancellor of Kakatiya University (KU) K. Pratap Reddy on Saturday (November 16) urged students to harness the power of critical thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship to shape the future of the nation.

Speaking at the 41st annual graduation day of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science-Warangal (KITSW) here, Mr. Pratap Reddy highlighted India’s robust economic growth, particularly the 7.5% GDP contribution from the IT sector as reported by the India Brand Equity Foundation.

He emphasised the growing opportunities in transformative fields such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT and energy resources, urging graduates to equip themselves with problem-solving abilities to thrive in these domains.

Mr. Pratap Reddy called upon students to leverage platforms such as T-Hub and WE-Hub to cultivate their innovative ideas into tangible outcomes.

He encouraged them to adopt a mindset of lifelong learning and to explore start-up ecosystems to address real-world challenges while advancing their careers. “Think critically, innovate boldly and aim to create value for society beyond individual success,” he advised.

During the ceremony, KITSW awarded 28 gold medals and academic merit awards, celebrating a pass percentage of 94.26% for the 2020–24 batch. KITSW governing body chairman Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao, KU registrar P. Malla Reddy, KITWS principal K. Ashoka Reddy and others also spoke at the event.

