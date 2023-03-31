India’s first prototype bridge using 3D concrete printing tech developed by IIT-H, Simpliforge

March 31, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A prototype 3D printed bridge has been developed and printed as part of a collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Simpliforge Creations.

The concept and design were developed and evaluated by IIT-H civil engineering professor K.V.L. Subramaniam and his research group. The bridge was printed by Simpliforge, a startup company specialising in providing 3D concrete printing solutions.

Designed as a pedestrian bridge, the prototype model is undergoing load testing and evaluation for functional use. The bridge has been designed at IIT-H broadly following form optimisation to minimise the use of concrete and reinforcement. It was developed following the concept of ‘Material follows Force’.

Simpliforge Creations developed an extrusion and software system specifically for the project to fully exhibit the merits of their 3D printing system. Using the Industrial robotic arm 3D printer, the bridge was printed off-site in little under two hours at Simpliforge Printing facility and assembled on site at Charvitha Meadows, Siddipet.

Enlisting the uniqueness of the 3D printing technology, Mr.Subramaniam said, “3D concrete printing is an emerging technology has the potential for transforming the construction industry with the promise of rapid, efficient, and free-form construction. Technology application in this space requires advancements in design methodologies, material processing, and delivery systems.”

“We are proud to have been a part of this ground-breaking project” said MD of Simpliforge Hari Krishna Jeedipalli, adding: “This bridge is a testament to the capabilities of 3D construction printing technology and its potential applications in infrastructural requirements, defence, and disaster scenarios owing to its speed and ease. We hope that this project will inspire others to explore possibilities of 3D concrete printing in infrastructure and other industries.”