India’s first coronavirus victims’ memorial installed

Recognition ceremony held for rural healthcare workers

India’s first COVID-19 victims’ memorial was inaugurated at Rajannapet village in the district by Project Madad, which is a voluntary group of Indian and Indian diaspora doctors and professionals, on Thursday, a press release said.

The memorial was installed at Rajannapet alongside a marker of the village’s COVID resilience.

A recognition ceremony was held for rural healthcare workers who went above the call of duty to ensure 100% vaccination in the village and help make Rajannapet, the country’s first village to achieve COVID-resilience on July 31, the press release added.

The meeting was attended by District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr. Suman Mohan Rao, Deputy DM&HO Dr. Sreeramulu, Community Health Officer, Yellareddypet mandal, Dr. Dharma Naik, Mandal Parishad President Renuka Kishen, Sarpanch M. Shankar and others.

Project Madad India Lead Balram Reddy gave away tokens of appreciation to the rural healthcare workers.