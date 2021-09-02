India’s first bio-brick based building inaugurated at IIT-H

SANGAREDDY

‘It is going to be a game changer for farmers as their agricultural waste will become an income generator’

India’s first bio-brick based building was inaugurated at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) on Thursday by Director B.S. Murty.

A prototype of the guard cabin was designed and set up in the space allocated by IIT-H. It is part of the Bold Unique Idea Lead Development (BUILD) project to demonstrate the strength and versatility of the material. The sample building is made up of bio-bricks supported by a metal framework. The roof is also made of bio-bricks over PVC sheets to reduce heat. Both inside and outside walls are cement-plastered to protect the bio-bricks from rain.

PhD scholar Priyabrata Rautray under his supervisor Prof. Deepak John Mathew at the Department of Design and his team have published two international conference papers on bio-bricks at ICED 2019, Delft University and ICoRD 2021, IIT Mumbai.

The research team received a ‘Special Recognition Trophy’ for sustainable housing at Rural Innovators Start-Up Conclave 2019 organised by National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Hyderabad. In April this year, Priyabrata and his team were awarded ‘Indian Patent’ for the bio-brick material and its manufacturing technology.

Congratulating Priyabrata and his team on completion of the bio-bricks project, Prof. Murty said, “BUILD project is one of the amazing initiatives IIT-H has taken during the pandemic. BUILD objective is to bring out the best innovative and unique idea our students have and provide them the necessary support to convert their idea into reality. Many such incredible ideas were supported to promote innovation and service to the society at large. It is a perfect illustration of ‘Wealth from Waste’ and we would be submitting a proposal for promoting its wider adoption by the rural community to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.”

“This innovation is going to be a game changer for farmers as their agricultural waste will become an income generator for them. Also, this will give employment to them during their lean period,” said Prof. Mathew.

“I am happy to complete this project. I sincerely hope farmers adopt this technology to build their homes. I would like to dedicate this accomplishment to my father, whom I lost last year due to the pandemic,” said Rautray.