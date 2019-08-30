India’s economic foundations are strong: Vice-President

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that India’s economic foundations are strong.

Speaking at the inaugural session of 33rd Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts organized by Quality Circle Forum of India-Hyderabad Chapter on Thursday here, Mr Naidu reacted to the widespread discourse over impending distress in Indian economy, growth rate going down.

“The World Bank, World Economic Forum, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Moody’s ratings, everybody is saying that if India moves with this speed, it will become third largest economy in the world. It cannot be converted into third largest economy by some economist, or by a Prime Minister or Minister. All of us are responsible for producing quality goods,” the Vice-President said.

The Vice-President spoke about importance of quality in products to spur growth which will strengthen economy.

He said that every person, especially in this country, have some quality or inherent talent. Even uneducated, unemployed, have something special in them. “What is required is to identify, upgrade the skill. Guide and encourage them so that they can reach greater heights”.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech, he said that ‘Desh Bhakti’(Patriotism) is in everyone doing their duty.

Mr Naidu said that the country cannot progress until every section of the society is made partner in India’s growth story. Pointing out contrast in society, he said that though there are five star hotels, multi-storeyed buildings, there are people who still lack food. “We must focus on these suppressed and oppressed” .

Pointing out people who are not bothered about what is happening in Kashmir, he said, “Kashmir is part of your country, alike to your body. If you have an injury in feet why should the mind think about it? Why should the eye look down? Why should body bend? Why should hand go there? Because it is your body. Similarly, Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. Irrespective of caste, creed, sex religion and region, India is one. We must all work together for that”.