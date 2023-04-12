India’s composite culture needs to be protected, says KCR

April 12, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday made a pitch to save the country and its composite culture even as he said that the people were waiting for the “right leader” and “right party”.

Flanked by a host of political and faith leaders, Mr Rao was speaking at the Chief Minister’s Iftar at the L.B. Stadium where he touched upon protecting India’s composite culture.

“We were welcomed more in Maharashtra than in Telangana,” he said. Referring to Bodhan legislator Mohammed Shakil Aamir, he said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi received a rousing welcome in that State. “The country is waiting for the right leader, and the right party. God willing, we will get several victories in the future. We will strive to save this country given any circumstances,” he said.

Mr Rao said that the country has been going through “strange” times. Addressing the youth, the elderly and the intellectuals alike, Mr Rao said, “This country is ours. Come what may, we have to save it. Smaller challenges will keep coming. God willing, with your support, we will fight till the end. This is a temporary phase. Nothing will happen. Justice will prevail at the end,” adding that no one can change the Ganga-Jamuni culture, traditions and history of the country.

Criticising the Centre’s attitude, Mr Rao said, “While we (Telangana) are progressing, the country is going backwards. I have no qualms in saying that if the government at the Centre worked as much as us, then our GsDP would be more by at least three to four lakh. We have been hit here.”

“Telangana State’s progress is such that those who called us backward, nine or 10 years ago, now there is no State in India that compares with us. This is not my statement. It was the Centre which said in the Parliament in Delhi that Telangana is at the pole position in the per capita income which is ₹3.08 lakh. We are ahead of big States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka,” he said.

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar also spoke.