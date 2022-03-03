Indian students stuck in Sumy request evacuation

Indian students stuck in Sumy, Ukraine, have urged the authorities here to evacuate them through the Russian border. Over 1,200 Indian students are stuck in the city, which is close to the Russian border. One of the students, Abdul Rawoof from Telangana, said the nearest metro station was destroyed, so there is no movement of trains. “A bridge on the highway connecting Sumy to Kharkiv was destroyed too. Poland and Hungary are 1,200-1,500 km away. We don’t know how to get out of here,” said Abdul, who is one among 20 Telangana students there. They have requested authorities to make arrangements so that they can cross through Russian borders, and fly to India.