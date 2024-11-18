ADVERTISEMENT

Indian School of Business unveils its new logo 

Published - November 18, 2024 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based leading private business school, Indian School of Business (ISB), on Monday unveiled its new logo.

“The updated logo is a manifestation of its strategic direction and symbolises the institution’s innovative and forward-thinking approach. It builds on ISB’s core elements while incorporating a modern, forward-thinking design with a bold, clean sans-serif wordmark. The logo itself has been directionally reoriented to move forward and upward towards a direction that conventionally signals progress and empowerment — qualities that are central to ISB’s strategic direction,” an official release stated.

According to Dean Madan Pillutla, the new brand “embodies ISB’s relentless pursuit of excellence. We are firmly committed to nurturing leaders who drive impactful change in a complex world. We are already on a path of evolution this year with a revised curriculum and a new programme for young leaders. Our new brand identity reflects our belief that the future belongs to those who create it.”

The new logo was designed by brand consulting firm Landor.

Telangana

