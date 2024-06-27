Indian School of Business students interact with diplomats

Advance Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) cohort of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB), interacted with senior policymakers during a three-day ‘Policy Walk’, which began on June 25.

The event was designed to give students first-hand experience in policy design and implementation. Attendees included Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Belgium, Steven De Wilde, Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu and NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

The students also interacted with Election Commissioner of India Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and discussed a host of policy matters such as social impact, civil service transformation, rural sanitation and India-Belgium bilateral relations.

Underscoring the significance of these interactions, Mr. Subrahmanyam touched upon the need to leverage data to assess performance at various administrative levels.

“Belgium’s economic relationship with India is multifaceted, involving sectors such as renewable energy, technology and trade. Belgian firms are increasingly investing in India, driven by its vast market and growth potential,” a press release issued from the ISB quoted him as saying.

