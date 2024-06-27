ADVERTISEMENT

Indian School of Business students interact with diplomats

Published - June 27, 2024 11:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Advance Management Programme in Public Policy (AMPPP) cohort of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB), interacted with senior policymakers during a three-day ‘Policy Walk’, which began on June 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was designed to give students first-hand experience in policy design and implementation. Attendees included Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Belgium, Steven De Wilde, Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu and NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

The students also interacted with Election Commissioner of India Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and discussed a host of policy matters such as social impact, civil service transformation, rural sanitation and India-Belgium bilateral relations.

Underscoring the significance of these interactions, Mr. Subrahmanyam touched upon the need to leverage data to assess performance at various administrative levels.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Belgium’s economic relationship with India is multifaceted, involving sectors such as renewable energy, technology and trade. Belgian firms are increasingly investing in India, driven by its vast market and growth potential,” a press release issued from the ISB quoted him as saying.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US