Indian Racing League kickstarts

November 20, 2022 06:20 am | Updated 05:16 am IST - Hyderabad

Hyderabad will host the Formula E-Racing on the same course in February 2023, the difference being today petrol cars (240 kmph) featured, while in February, all electric cars (about 320 kmph) will be in action

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Racing enthusiasts watching the country’s first ever street race in Hyderabad at NTR Marg, in Hyderabad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

It was a different week-end for the Hyderabadis and they responded in style with about 7,500 witnessing the Indian Racing League make its debut on the Necklace Road stretch on the 2.7 km course with 17 turns on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The racing cars zoomed past the enthusiastic spectators, most of whom have purchased tickets priced at ₹749 per head, who got a feel of what is in store for the more bigger motor racing events in what many describe as the most ‘Happening City’.

The League was formally flagged off by Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The die-hard fans of motor racing had the chance to see a trial run before the League began and then the two qualifying races and then the Race 1 (main race).

It may be mentioned here that Hyderabad will host the Formula E-Racing on the same course in February 2023, the difference being today petrol cars (240 kmph) featured while in February all electric cars (about 320 kmph) will be in action.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  4. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  5. Chennai Metro’s Airport-Kilambakkam line construction to be taken up on priority

The IRL will see 50% of Indian racers, and the remaining - foreigners.

The organisers took all measures, including setting up medical facilities, special ambulances in case of any emergency situation.

It is also announced that in view of the IRL races tomorrow, traffic restrictions will be in force till Monday.

The local fans had something to cheer about with Hyderabad Blackbirds featuring City’s very own Anindith Reddy with seven years of experience and many championship wins.

“It was good to drive on Street circuit, the track was rugged today, and we hope it will get better tomorrow and look forward to racing tomorrow as well here,” he said later.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow : https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/indian-racing-league

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US