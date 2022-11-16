Indian Racing League cars to be tested this weekend

November 16, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Racing League (IRL) first and final rounds around the Hussainsagar-Necklace Road will be held in real time for safety and readiness from November 19-20 and again from December 10-11 at about 3.10 p.m., the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official release informed that for the last few days, the 2.7 km race circuit around the Hussainsagar is being prepared to meet stringent requirements laid down by the FIA and FE specifications, both in terms of quality of the tracks suitable for a world championship and the rigorous safety standards for cars as well as spectators.

IRL is a high excitement Formula-3 equivalent, single seater motor racing championship held across several cities. Formula E races are unique in a way that these cars, capable of touching speeds of 300 kmph, run on street circuits — specially black topped roads — unlike Formula 1 cars that need to have special tracks.

The IRL races will be a precursor to the Formula E prix. Two races are being held over a span of three weeks, which will enable a thorough check of readiness of the track. With 22 cars racing and cornering at breath-taking speed during the FE prix, safety of the drivers and spectators will be of paramount importance.

Special safety equipment such as ‘techpro’ barriers, debris fences and other related track infrastructure are being built around the tracks to address stringent safety requirements.

Trending

The Formula E championship that will held in February 2023 will see Hyderabad, as the only Indian city to be chosen to hold the race for the first time ever in the country.

With this race, Hyderabad joins the global cities of London, Paris, Monaco, and Berlin, which are also in race circuit, as a forward-thinking city that is looking at sustainability and promotion of EV technologies, which are the cornerstone of Formula E races, added the release.