GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Police Medal for two SCR’s RPF personnel

Published - August 14, 2024 04:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of South Central Railway (SCR) – Assistant sub-inspectors (Kamareddy) J. Sudhakar and (Vijaywada) Nayeem Basha Shaik, bestowed with Indian Police Medal on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

Mr. Sudhakar has been a prolific crime investigator for more than 33 years and resolved several crimes including detection of crime yielding a huge recovery of the stolen railway property; theft of passenger belongings and tout cases. He was instrumental in recovery of cash of ₹12 lakh including 23 tola gold and six laptops all together in 2019 & 2020, and in arrest of 393 miscreants under various sections. Another 25 persons were arrested for other offences.

Telangana Head Constable gets President’s Medal for Gallantry

Mr. Basha has assisted RPF recruitment committees of constables, Sub Inspectors (SI) and others earning appreciation by the chairman/members of all the recruitment committees. During his stint, 530 investigation cases were sent to claims branch while his analysis were quite useful during trial of these cases in Railway Claims Tribunals, as per a press release issued on Wednesday (August 14, 2024).

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.