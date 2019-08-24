Telangana Group of Poetry Forum will organize a one-day Indian Poetic Confluence at Telangana Veterinary University, in Hyderabad on September 22. Renowned poet and former Member of Parliament of Bhutan Rinzin Rinzin will deliver the key note address.

Two anthologies of English poems — Poetry For Peace and Bliss of Childhood — being published under the editorial guidance of Manthena Damodara Chary will be released on the occasion.

Mr. Rinzin Rinzin is associate editor and Chandrasekhar Pendotir, PG Teacher at Government Model School at Nandipet in the district, is assistant editor of the anthologies.

Poems written by students of Class 10 in the school — Nune Sreeja, Erla Abhinaya, Thokala Nikhitha, Allari Sirithreksha and Mandha Srujana — and old students Madha Rachana and Thondakur Rajkumar have been included in the anthologies.

Mr. Rinzin Rinzin will be honoured with the Poet of Prominence award in the confluence, according to a press release issued by Mr. Chandrasekhar, here on Saturday.