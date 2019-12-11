Indian Ocean Tsunami ready alertness tested in Odisha

A test run of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Ready (IOTR) programme was conducted on a pilot basis in six villages during the ‘IOWAVE18 Exercise’ under the supervision of the National Board headed by Director of Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) Sateesh.C. Shenoi here on Wednesday.

The National Board comprising members from Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Odisha in close collaboration with Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Directorate of Disaster Management (DDM), Andaman & Nicobar Islands and INCOIS will now visit these villages for verification on the ground, said the Director.

The exercise is part of the ‘Tsunami Ready’ community performance-based programme to promote tsunami preparedness through active collaboration of public, community leaders, and national and local emergency management agencies. The Indian Ocean Tsunami Information Center of Unesco - Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC UNESCO) introduced the concept in the Indian Ocean region.

It was done as part of the two-day workshop “UNESCO-IOC Tsunami Ready Workshop” for disaster management offices of the coastal States and Union Territories which began at the institute to supervise and monitor the implementation of Tsunami Ready Recognition programme in India especially in coastal States and UTs.

Around 25 disaster management officials from all coastal States/UTs are participating in the workshop expected to help in preparing plans, maps and procedures required to implement the programme. The head of Tsunami and Storm Surge Early Warning Group, INCOIS, E. Pattabhi Rama Rao and other top international scientists including Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar and Ardito Kodijat are participating.