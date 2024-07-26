ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Mujahideen operative involved in Hyderabad twin blasts dies of kidney ailment

Published - July 26, 2024 11:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A key accused in the Dilsukhnagar bomb blast in 2013, that claimed 18 lives and injured over 130, died on Thursday in Hyderabad prison. Nanded-based Syed Maqbool Zuber, a key member of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) terror module, died while undergoing treatment. Zuber, 44, was serving jail time at Cherlapally Central Prison in Hyderabad. 

A key operative of the IM module, he was also accused of involvement in blasts across the country between 2006 and 2007. He was also convicted in a murder case reported in Nizamabad district and Afzalgunj, Hyderabad.

In October 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Delhi sentenced him to life imprisonment for his role in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar bomb blast and he was lodged in Central Jail, Mandoli, Delhi. However, in November 2023, he was shifted to Cherlapally on a transit warrant to serve a prison term in connection with the cases reported in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

The SP of Cherlapally Jail, Santosh Roy said that Zuber underwent bypass surgery at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) about three months ago and developed complications in his kidney. “His kidney swelled up and his blood pressure was not under control since then. In the last 30 days, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital and NIMS around 12 times for his health issues. Finally, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday and was kept on ventilator support and was declared dead on Thursday early morning around 5 a.m.,” said the SP.  

Cherlapally police registered a Custodial death case . “A petition was received stating that he had acute renal failure post his bypass surgery,” said an official from the Cherlapally police. An autopsy was conducted on his body and it was handed over to his family later. 

