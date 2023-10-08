Indian Lawyers Association concerned about attacks on journalists

October 08, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Lawyers Association (ILA) has termed the ‘attacks’ on journalists, lawyers and progressive thinkers as nothing but an attack on the freedom of speech guaranteed by the Constitution.

At the State committee meeting of IAL here on Saturday, IAL national general secretary Bommagoni Prabhakar said that this was an attack on democracy and that lawyers had a great responsibility in protecting the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He said the Centre had brought in new laws in place of the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code, and there was a need for wide discussions on these.

He said the ILA had been fighting for bringing in Advocates Protection Act and in the recently held ILA national conference in Kerala the issue was discussed. Telangana Advocate Bar Council member Dussa Janardhan said lawyers should be prepared for paper-less filing system.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT