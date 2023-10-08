ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Lawyers Association concerned about attacks on journalists

October 08, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

At the State committee meeting of IAL here on Saturday, IAL national general secretary Bommagoni Prabhakar said that this was an attack on democracy and that lawyers had a great responsibility in protecting the rights guaranteed by the Constitution

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Lawyers Association (ILA) has termed the ‘attacks’ on journalists, lawyers and progressive thinkers as nothing but an attack on the freedom of speech guaranteed by the Constitution.

At the State committee meeting of IAL here on Saturday, IAL national general secretary Bommagoni Prabhakar said that this was an attack on democracy and that lawyers had a great responsibility in protecting the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He said the Centre had brought in new laws in place of the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code, and there was a need for wide discussions on these.

He said the ILA had been fighting for bringing in Advocates Protection Act and in the recently held ILA national conference in Kerala the issue was discussed. Telangana Advocate Bar Council member Dussa Janardhan said lawyers should be prepared for paper-less filing system.

