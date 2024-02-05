ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Economics Service officers called upon to ensure accurate data of economy

February 05, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

A two-week induction training programme for Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer trainees began at Dr MCR HRD Institute on Monday.

Director general of the institute Shashank Goel said the officer trainees would be exposed to disciplines such as economics; management; law; information and communication technology; public administration; Constitution of India; and Indian history and culture as part of the programme. Activities such as village visit, TREK and field visits will be instrumental for the officer trainees in understanding the issues relating to good governance, he added.

Former Chief Statistician of India T.C.A. Anant said the officers carried out the important task of finding out the key issues of different sections of society and coming up with solutions. Mr. Anant called upon them to ensure that the data relating to the Indian economy and government initiatives is accurate, complete and consistent.

A copy of the course manual was released on the occasion. Course director Kandakuri Usha Rani was present.

