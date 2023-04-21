ADVERTISEMENT

Indian cricketer Trisha takes power breakfast challenge at city college

April 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Under-19 cricketer Gongadi Trisha with the students of Regency College of Hotel Management in Hyderabad

Gongadi Trisha, a member of the Under-19 Indian women’s cricket team, got a taste of the power breakfast prepared based on the Continental breakfast theme at Regency College of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management.

The event—Regency Premier League—was organised to celebrate the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and to introduce the concept of a power breakfast to the students. The cricketer was also introduced to concepts of breakfast around the world.

Sixty budding chefs from the college showcased their skills in confectionery, main breakfast, cold and hot buffet and fruit platters in tune with Continental breakfast. Principal P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy felicitated Ms. Trisha and said she made Telangana proud with her achievements at the international cricket tournament.

