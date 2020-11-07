‘Indian Biotech start-ups stood strong against COVID–19 pandemic’

SANGAREDDY

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw addresses the virtual convocation of GITAM

The present global pandemic has thrown up huge healthcare challenges but it has also opened up a huge number of opportunities for every part of the world and the Indian biotech sector saw many start-up companies rising with substantial investment flow, observed Biocon Limited founder chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw here on Saturday during the 11th convocation of the GITAM Deemed to be University that was conducted virtually.

While addressing the graduands, she observed that many start-up companies in the Indian biotech sector which could not even attract venture capital or any funding in the past are now suddenly finding a large number of investors. She expressed hope that many more start-ups will emerge in the coming days. The textile industry re-purposed its plants into developing PPEs and today we are a major exporter of PPEs to the world, she added.

During the initial days of the pandemic there was a shortage of ventilators in the country, but our companies rose to the challenge and started developing ventilators of various types, and today it’s become a big export opportunity for that industry, Ms. Shaw said. A large number of companies, including our own, have developed essential drugs that can actually manage the disease better and prevent deaths. She advised the present generation to face the challenges and failures to create opportunities.

Chancellor of the deemed to be university K. Ramakrishna Rao said that GITAM will prepare the students to face all kind of challenges. Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna informed that GITAM is developing its own learning management system to be able to address the university’s expanding needs. He announced that GITAM has established Kautilya School of Public Policy with a mission to empower leaders through rigorous public policy education. Further, the GITAM faculty filed 25 patents during the year and have published 1,783 research papers in international journals, he added.