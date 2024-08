Indian Bank will organise an ‘Asset Fair’ on Saturday (August 31) and September 1 (Sunday) at Jaya Gardens in Somajiguda. The fair aims to offer a wide range of properties, including residential, commercial and industrial, to prospective buyers at competitive prices. About 200 properties on display will be those that have been mortgaged to the bank and later seized following default on loan payment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.