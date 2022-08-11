Telangana

Indian Army to organise mega event

Staff Reporter Hyderabad August 11, 2022 21:57 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:57 IST

To commemorate 75 years of Independence of India and to celebrate patriotic spirit amongst the populace, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Indian Army will organise a Mega Event on August 13 and 14 at Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad under the aegis of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area. 

The event will include Felicitation of Gallantry Award winners and Veer Naris, display of weapons of Indian Armed Forces, cultural programmes, Lazium, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Para Motor, ParaSailing and daring Motorcycle Rides by gallant soldiers.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao will participate as the chief guest. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event is open for the public on August 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...