Indian Army to organise mega event

To commemorate 75 years of Independence of India and to celebrate patriotic spirit amongst the populace, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Indian Army will organise a Mega Event on August 13 and 14 at Army Parade Ground, Secunderabad under the aegis of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

The event will include Felicitation of Gallantry Award winners and Veer Naris, display of weapons of Indian Armed Forces, cultural programmes, Lazium, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Para Motor, ParaSailing and daring Motorcycle Rides by gallant soldiers.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao will participate as the chief guest.

The event is open for the public on August 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.