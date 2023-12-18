Indian Army organises Vijay Diwas Bison Run

December 18, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Hyderabad

As a mark of tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by armed forces in the 1971 war with Pakistan and the consequent victory, Bison Division of the Indian Army organised a run at Maitra Stadium in Secunderabad Cantonment on Saturday.

The event, flagged off by Col. Amar Inder Singh Pannu, saw the active participation of over 3,500 people comprising soldiers, Agniveers, army officers, airmen, airforce officers, NCC cadets, and members of Hyderabad Runners community.

The event was organised in three categories of 5 km., 6 km., and 12.5 km.

Prizes were awarded to participants across a broad spectrum of categories -- including to children, Agniveers, men, women and veterans.

The prizes in the veterans category were bagged by Brig Avtar Singh ( Retd ) of the Corps of EME, aged 76, and Col Bhupinder Singh ( Retd ), aged 75.

Maj Meena Ghosh ( Retd ) was among those present.