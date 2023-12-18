GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Army organises Vijay Diwas Bison Run

December 18, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
The event, flagged off by Col. Amar Inder Singh Pannu, saw the active participation of over 3,500 runners.

The event, flagged off by Col. Amar Inder Singh Pannu, saw the active participation of over 3,500 runners.

As a mark of tribute to the supreme sacrifices made by armed forces in the 1971 war with Pakistan and the consequent victory, Bison Division of the Indian Army organised a run at Maitra Stadium in Secunderabad Cantonment on Saturday.

The event, flagged off by Col. Amar Inder Singh Pannu, saw the active participation of over 3,500 people comprising soldiers, Agniveers, army officers, airmen, airforce officers, NCC cadets, and members of Hyderabad Runners community.

The event was organised in three categories of 5 km., 6 km., and 12.5 km.

Prizes were awarded to participants across a broad spectrum of categories -- including to children, Agniveers, men, women and veterans.

The prizes in the veterans category were bagged by Brig Avtar Singh ( Retd ) of the Corps of EME, aged 76, and Col Bhupinder Singh ( Retd ), aged 75.

Maj Meena Ghosh ( Retd ) was among those present.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.