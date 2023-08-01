HamberMenu
‘INDIA’ will come to power at Centre with 300 seats, says Chinta Mohan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed on all fronts and the fall of BJP has already started, says former union minister and CWC member

August 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chinta Mohan

Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Former union minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan predicted that Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will come to power at the Centre with 300 seats. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed on all fronts and the fall of BJP has already started and the party will get confined to 150 seats in the general elections that would be held next year.

“BJP came to power at the Centre about nine-and-half years ago. Mr. Modi has failed to fulfil the promises he made to the public. ₹15 lakh into every account or the two crore jobs every year were not fulfilled. People are suffering from hunger. Highly qualified youth are doing petty jobs. BJP is cheating people. The North Eastern State Manipur is on the boil. The genocide taking place there is for granite by some businessmen close to Mr. Modi,” said Mr. Chinta Mohan while speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Mohan predicted the emergence of a new alternative with Congress and Left joining hands as people have lost confidence in Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and have not yet decided on cinema-star-turned politician Pawan Kalyan. He said that being chief minister for 14 years, Mr. Naidu had done something for Hyderabad, but nothing for Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Chinta Mohan also expressed confidence that Congress party would come to power in Telangana as well.

