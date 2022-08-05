India to soon have its tourism offices across the globe: G. Kishan Reddy

August 05, 2022 14:45 IST

India will soon have its tourism offices in every country across the globe which will coordinate with social media influencers there and work together for the promotion and branding of India as a tourist destination, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy said on Friday. “Tt will help in increasing the number of tourists to the country,” he said.

He said that after Article 370 was scrapped, the number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir increased drastically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Reddy was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Prawaas 3.0, a three-day flagship conclave and exhibition for public transport organised by Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Bus Operators here.

The contribution of private operators in strengthening the economy and tourism is remarkable, he said. “However, like every other industry, even your sector was hit badly during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a problem here, and we will come together, discuss and resolve it like a family,” the Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Secunderabad said, adding he along with the representatives of the private operators’ sector would soon meet the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss their problems.

Further, he urged the operators to increase their operations in North East states to attract more tourists and contribute to the development of those States. “Unlike the past, unlawful activities of insurgents have also come down drastically there. This year we are taking up road works worth Rs. 80,000 crore and works worth another Rs. 50,000 crore will be carried out in the future. Road connectivity is important for the development of any State,” Mr. Reddy said.

Unlike previous years, he said, the central government is considering contributing 50% of the land acquisition cost for the development of roads. “Though State government has to acquire lands and give to centre for building national highway, now the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to contribute 50% compensation,” he said.

The three-day brought together leading bus and car operators from across India in eight important segments i.e intercity, intracity, school bus, employee transport, tour operators, tourist cabs, maxi cabs and PPP-SPVs. The theme of the event was ‘Towards safe, smart, sustainable passenger mobility.

President of BOIC Prasanna Patwardhan said that the pandemic has disrupted the lives of millions and the transportation sector has been brutally hit as well and the lives of thousands of operators across the country were impacted severely. “We have been through a debilitating period and are still recovering from the havoc created by the lockdown and pandemic,” he added.