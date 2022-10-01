India to become economic superpower through innovation: Dharmendra Pradhan

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said that innovation and entrepreneurship will help India become an economic superpower and knowledge-based economy and wanted students to focus on it for the betterment of society and make education more meaningful.

Delivering his address at the 22nd convocation of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday, he said that convocation is a major milestone that changes the track from learning to practice. He congratulated the university for emerging as a centre of excellence and expressed confidence that when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence, UoH will be one of the major epicentres of our knowledge-based society.

“There are only three mantras you need to succeed in life – hard work, hard work and hard work,” said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She encouraged students to make research a part of their lives and focus on their inner strengths as espoused by Swami Vivekananda.

At the convocation, the varsity gave away coveted degrees to 4,800 students enrolled in various programmes and who graduated in 2020, 2021 and 2022 academic years, with 1,631 receiving their degrees in person and remaining in absentia. Out of these, 573 were Ph.D. scholars. Other students were felicitated with awards and medals for their extraordinary performance.

The ceremony was conducted after a period of three years after the pandemic. Chancellor of the university Justice L. Narasimha Reddy declared the ceremony open and administered the oath to the recipients. Vice-chancellor B.J. Rao presented the university report.

Five young faculty members who got the Chancellor’s Award in recognition of their overall contribution to the university in various spheres were felicitated. They are Anil Kumar Pasupulati – assistant professor, Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences; Srinivasarao Yaragorla – associate professor, School of Chemistry; Ajaya K. Sahoo – professor at Centre for Study of Indian Diaspora, School of Social Sciences; Salah Punathil – assistant professor, Centre for Regional Studies, School of Social Sciences and Satish Narayana Srirama – associate professor, School of Computer and Information Sciences.

Prof. Rao, in his annual report, mentioned the forthcoming initiatives, courses, projects, and funding to strengthen the teaching environment and infrastructure. Several MoUs have been signed with various institutions globally to increase internationalisation efforts.

“The university has uploaded a total of 36,270 records of degrees awarded from 1977 to 2022 to the digi-locker system, which by itself is a record,” he added.