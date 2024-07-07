India to be global leader in law education: A-G Venkataramani 

Experts from all over the world are concerned about the failure of institutions providing legal education. But in India, the legal education system is doing good and it is going to help India play a global leadership role in the field, observed Attorney-General of India R. Venkataramani.

Speaking at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Law School here, at the inauguration of the ‘R. Venkataramani moot court hall’ on July 6, he said intellectuals in the U.S. and Europe were talking about the failure of legal education institutions.

“Law schools are actually laboratories of law. Law education in Urdu will lead to an increase in the cultural wealth of India. It’s a valuable asset and a unique opportunity for law school students here,” he said while expressing thanks to the university for naming the moot court after him.

Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan said Saturday would be remembered a historical day for two reasons: opening of the Law school in MANUU and then the presence of Mr. Venkataramani, the A-G of India.

Earlier, Mr. Hasan said the university this academic year onwards was starting the five-year BA LLB (Honors), three-year LLB and one-year LLM program. The entrance tests were completed, and the admission process was underway. There are 60 students in each of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, Faizan Mustafa, MANUU should be given constitutional status and protection, and it should be recognised as an institution of national importance. He appealed to Mr. Venkataramani to approve the Urdu translation project of the three new laws and assured that he would personally work on it.