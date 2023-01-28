India should take advantage of the world’s dependence on China waning: KTR

January 28, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Hyderabad

Municipal and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that countries across the world have realised the ‘over dependence’ on China and therefore, making efforts to stay away from it, giving a chance to India to grab the ‘opportunities’ and make a mark.

Mr. Rama Rao, while speaking at the Kakatiya Sandbox programme in Nizamabad on Saturday, said that during his recent visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), he could feel the investors’ interest in India given its huge talent pool and the governments here should take advantage of this.

“However, India needs to diversify more into manufacturing, services and other sectors, to utilise the creative talent of its young workforce. If India has to propel itself into the world orbit, innovators irrespective of their gender, age, region and religion should be given equal and inclusive opportunities,” he said.

The Minister said that investments were not a challenge as the markets were ready to capture the right products. “Youngsters should take advantage of the market and think big and try to be job creators instead of job seekers. Parents too, have a role to promote entrepreneur skills among their wards,” he said.

Arguing for greater accountability among administrative officers in the government sector, he felt that performance appraisal system needs to be introduced in the public sector.

The Minister said that the Telangana government believed in women’s power and this reflected in 50% women representation at Gram Panchayats, Zilla Parishads and Municipalities. He said that Telangana had always favoured 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures but the BJP government has failed to table the Bill in Parliament.

Earlier, he inaugurated a rail-over-bridge at Kanteshwar Kaman built at ₹22 crore and laid the foundation for Indoor Kala Bharathi auditorium at an expenditure of ₹50 crore. He hailed the role of Nizamabad in Telangana movement and said that the district was getting its due in developmental share.

He added that in the last eight years, the government had spent ₹936 crore only for the development of Nizamabad town and assured to come back to the town to inaugurate the IT Hub being constructed.