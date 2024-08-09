GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India recording two cybercrime complaints a minute, says top govt. officer

Published - August 09, 2024 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

India is reporting two cybercrime complaints every minute and recorded over 11 lakh cybercrime complains in 2023, with losses running into $1 billion (₹7,500 crore), Deputy Chief Secretary, Government of India, Bhavesh Mishra said during the inauguration of AppSec hackathon 2024 here on Friday.

The event, organised collectively by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) and Data Security Council of India (DSCI), saw over 10,000 participants, including students, from over 20 countries.

The inauguration was followed by a multiple choice question-based screening round to assess their foundational knowledge in application security. The top candidates will advance to ‘Capture the Flag (CTF)‘ round, where they will tackle a simulated e-governance application to uncover and exploit vulnerabilities, reflecting real-world cybersecurity challenges.

“A virtual dummy has been created for the same. This will be followed by a virtual kick-off on August 17, after which the final results will be announced on August 22,” said TGCSB Director Shikha Goel.

The top five selected each from Telangana, the rest of India and around the world will stand a chance to work with the TGCSB. They would also be offered internship and job opportunities by various IT firms in the State, the official added.

Security should also be considered a functional requirement while designing a product or application, stressed Joint Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat, Narendra Nath.

DGP Jitender, TGCSB SP Harshvardhan, TGCSB SP (Cybercrimes) Devender Singh, Sriram from DSCI and Sai Krishna from CCoE also attended the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.