India Post makes arrangements to disburse Rythu Bandhu money

India Post has made arrangements at 5,122 post offices for cash payment to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme through its Micro ATMs free of cost.

An India Post release said that the Department of Posts has made arrangements to help Rythu Bandhu farmers in withdrawing cash from their respective bank accounts at their doorstep.

At least 5,362 Micro ATMs have been pressed into service and 4,576 branch postmasters supplied with adequate cash to make payments in villages. Micro ATM services can be availed by farmers having Aadhaar-linked bank accounts and who are not in a position to visit a bank branch or fixed ATM for withdrawals.

For using Micro ATM, the farmer can visit the nearest post office with his Aadhaar card and mobile, linked to any bank account, and withdraw cash with his finger print and OTP received in his registered mobile number to the Postmaster.

Through Micro ATMs, a maximum amount of ₹10,000 can be withdrawn in a day.